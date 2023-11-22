Gov. Josh Shapiro Has Bizarre Theory For Why Trump Is Leading Biden In The Polls

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has a unique explanation for why former President Donald Trump is ahead of President Joe Biden in recent polls.

NBC News interviewed Shapiro for a story published Wednesday and asked him to explain Trump’s polling lead against Biden. Shapiro attributed Trump’s lead to “brain fog” from voters, and he expects it to clear up ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (RELATED: Dem Gov Under Fire Over Handling Of Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Top Adviser)

“I’m not sure folks remember just how chaotic it was, how divisive it was, how he was just in your face in your living room every day,” Shapiro told NBC News. “I don’t think people want to go back to that.”

Trump is widely expected to win the Republican presidential primary and challenge Biden in a rematch of the 2020 presidential election. The former president is averaging a 46% lead in national GOP primary polls and leads by nearly 30% in Iowa polls, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling average.

“As people are reminded of what it was like and they are forced to tune back in and listen to that during the course of a presidential race, they’re going to reject his extremism, his chaos and his danger,” Shapiro added.

Trump is leading Biden 47% to 43% in the newest Emerson College poll and widened his lead against Biden in the latest Messenger/HarrisX poll.

Trump is ahead of Biden in NBC’s national poll for the 2024 election. Trump also leads Biden in several swing state polls, including polls conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

Third party candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Cornel West and Jill Stein could also influence the outcome of the 2024 election.