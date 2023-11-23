US On Brink Of ‘Catastrophic’ UFO Leak, ‘Experts’ Claim

A group of former military personnel and government agents told a Stanford University conference, Saturday, that the U.S. must work to avoid “catastrophic disclosure” of UFO information within the coming decade.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Karl E. Nell and former Stanford Research Institute scientist Hal Puthoff led the charge at the first symposium of the Sol Foundation, according to Newsweek. The nonprofit is apparently focused on “serious, well-funded, and cutting-edge academic research into the nature of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and their broad cosmological and political implications.”

One of those political implicationsis apparently mass social and geopolitical upheaval from “catastrophic disclosure.” Apparently this has something to do with potential upheaval stemming from the release of information on UFOs, which could upset independent actors or political rivals to the U.S.

Country Scrambles Military Jets After UFO Seen Hovering Over Airport ‘Disappears’ https://t.co/1dxucCRWeq via @dailycaller — Tom Winslow (@SurfaceHunter) November 21, 2023

Other speakers at the conference included former U.S. Air Force veteran David Grusch, who keeps giving way too convenient testimony to Congress and the public on UFOs. Grusch evidently made the same empty demands everyone in his position has before, calling for “transparency, not for ourselves, but for the generations to come, as we embark on a journey toward a more enlightened and interconnected world.” (RELATED: RyanAir Pilot Says UFO Appeared Shockingly Close To Passenger Flight)

It’s almost cute that he thinks either (a) the general public believe him in that UFO disclosure is going to happen or, (b) anyone with a military or government affiliation is trustworthy when it comes to anything to do with BlackOps or UFO technology.

We’ve been sitting around for 80 years waiting for something more than empty words and promises from men like those at this new organization. And all we ever get are new nonprofits we’re asked to donate to, a grift that literally has never given us anything in return, in my opinion. This feels like just another case of the same.