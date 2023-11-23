Police Say Man Posed As Minor To Sexually Assault 14-Year-Old He Met On Snapchat

A Central Florida man who posed as a minor allegedly sexually battered a 14-year-old girl he met on Snapchat, police said Tuesday.

Derran L. Bibbs, 28, of DeLand, picked up the girl at her request Sunday night and began driving her to Volusia County, Volusia Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Gant said in a statement. The girl then repeatedly protested, asking to be taken home or let out, but Bibbs refused, eventually pulled over, and allegedly sexually battered her in the car, Gant added.

The girl contacted a friend who then called 911, Gant further said. The police reportedly spotted and pulled the vehicle over near DeLand, arrested Bibbs, and the girl was taken to a hospital and afterward reunited with a guardian.

Bibbs had posed as a 17-year-old male in his discussions with the victim and other potential victims, Gant noted.

Bibbs faces charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, and interference with child custody, with possibly more charges to come, per the statement. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Forcing A Girl Under 10 To Have Sex With Him, Other Children)

In a similar incident, 19-year-old Anthony Lee Rowell of DeLand was allegedly found harboring multiple sexually explicit photos and videos of children ranging from infants to 11 years old on his phone back in October, a separate statement noted. Rowell was reportedly charged with 30 counts of child pornography possession. He also allegedly uploaded and distributed such materials.

Further investigation alleged that Rowell might have molested children, per the statement. The police called for anyone, including minors and adults, who had been in contact with him within the past five years to make a report.

There are over 1,000 registered sex offenders and 150 sexual predators in Volusia County, ClickOrlando reported.