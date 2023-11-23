Dolly Parton Steals The Show At Thanksgiving NFL Game

Dolly Parton drove the crowd wild at the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas with the performance of a lifetime.

Jaws dropped as the 77-year-old took the stage wearing a tiny blue and white bralette and mini shorts at the AT&T Stadium, seemingly defying the aging process. She belted out a high-energy performance that left fans in absolute awe, and ignited social media.

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

Parton’s Cowboys cheerleading outfit turned heads, as the country music icon delighted NFL fans with some of her greatest hits of all-time, followed by an extra special dedication.

She wore a sheer, sparkly mesh bodysuit underneath her daring, barely-there outfit. The country music icon showed off her curves, and her fit physique quickly became the hottest topic on Twitter.

Look at our girl Dolly rocking the Dukes 🩳 — Intelligent & Flatulent 🤓 💨 (@Intelligently4U) November 24, 2023

Fans wrote in to share comments such as “Look at our girl Dolly rocking the Dukes,” and “Some people just get better with age.”

Parton enthusiastically performed “Jolene” as well as her classic “9 to 5” while the crowd cheered loudly, showing their adoration and appreciation.

Just when fans thought it couldn’t possibly get any better, Parton got the sold-out crowd on their feet by singing “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”

Live footage of the event captured Tony Romo’s excitement as he grinned from ear to ear and took in the unbelievable performance from his vantage point in the CBS booth. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Reveals Secret Project The Public Won’t See Until She’s 99)

Dolly Parton got Tony Romo HORNED UPpic.twitter.com/yBty8OonCR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2023

The famous singer stole the spotlight this Thanksgiving and left a lasting impression on the crowd.