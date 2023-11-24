‘Yellowstone’ Season 6 Was Going To Introduce Long-Lost Dutton Sibling, Musician Claims

Musician Cory Asbury reiterated claims in November he was supposed to star as a long-lost Dutton brother in season six of “Yellowstone,” but lost the role after the show’s cancellation.

“Yellowstone” will conclude in November 2024 with a final set of episodes, which make up the second half of season five. But before its premature conclusion, the hit cowboy drama was going to run through at least six seasons, and Asbury claims the final season was going to be his time to rule the Dutton roost, Taste of Country reported.

“I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled,” Asbury told Taste of Country. “So bummed.” He made a similar claim to “Dutton Rules” podcast host Adison Haager on a social media livestream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Country (@tasteofcountry)

“I was supposed to be Kayce’s long-lost brother,” Asbury insisted. “We were gonna move to Montana for a full year. We were ready … Anna [his wife] gave me the ‘okay’ and our kids were like ‘okay, cool. We’ll live in Montana.” Asbury first told fans of his alleged role back in July during a Q&A on his personal Instagram page.

Do we fully believe Asbury? Maybe. But knowing the way creator Taylor Sheridan writes his hit show, it feels unlikely anything concrete was planned so far out from the final season.

Asbury said he was all ready to meet with Luke Grimes (who plays Kayce Dutton) and Sheridan, but the meeting never happened and he was asked not to tell anyone about the conversation, Taste of Country reported. Since the season was cancelled, Asbury has clearly campaigned to ensure people knew where his career was supposed to go. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Predicts Horrific Death In Final Episodes)

However, he may have massively shot himself in the foot: Not only is “Yellowstone” going to immediately continue with the “2024” spin-off series, but there’s a whole other prequel in the works called “1944.” Clearly, if Asbury was guaranteed a role as a long-lost Dutton brother, there would be plenty of future opportunities for him.

But he may have broken the trust of both Sheridan and Paramount by telling everyone what they had asked him not to share. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how this thing plays out and whether Asbury will be invited back to the ranch, or taken to the train station.