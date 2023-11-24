Famous Actress’ Son Begs Twitter Users To Stop Sharing Footage Of Her With ‘Her Honkers Out’

Miles Robbins, Susan Sarandon’s son, posted a message to social media begging fans to stop circulating a video of his mother’s breasts.

Fans have been backing Sarandon after she was dumped by United Talent Agency over her politically charged posts, but they’re doing so by sharing a revealing video. Robbins appreciates the support, but wants people to use a different image to make their point.

Ok I’m really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out. — DJ Live Action Ratatouille 🍉 (@smilesguthrie) November 22, 2023

“Ok I’m really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out,” Robbins wrote to Twitter.

The video shows Sarandon’s breasts bulging out of her bra, and her son thinks there are other options out there that would better serve the purpose.

Fans were quick to respond to Robbins’ Tweet, which has now gone viral with over 2.9 million views. Many fans wrote in to say they understood his position and were happy to make the change. Robbins engaged in some back and forth messaging with those fans, thanking them for their comments and consideration of his feelings.

Reposted from @nypost #SusanSarandon’s son isn’t messing around — he’s warning fans to stop posting his mom’s “honkers” all over social media. Read more at the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/nvKmYRbiD5 — SMM000014 (@smm000014) November 24, 2023

Other fans sent some cheeky responses that included, “those honkers fed you have some respect,” as well as, “now YOU’RE doing the blacklisting.”

“You can’t censor us or her big naturals, my guy,” another user wrote.

He responded by writing, “… I can’t do this anymore.” (RELATED: Hollywood Agents Sever Ties With Susan Sarandon After Anti-Jewish Rant: REPORT)

Sarandon is under fire for posting pro-Palestinian videos and messages to her social media account, and for voicing her political views in a number of rallies and demonstrations amid the Israel-Hamas war.