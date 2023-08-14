‘Lied To From The Beginning’: RFK Jr Discusses JFK Assassination, Ukraine War With Tucker Carlson

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained his political views and theorized who allegedly killed his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, during an interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

Kennedy discussed the alleged lies about the Ukraine war and the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) alleged involvement in his uncle’s death during an interview released Tuesday. He also said the media is lying to Americans about the background of the Ukraine war while ignoring the complexities between Ukraine and Russia.

“When it come to the Ukraine War, I mean we’re being lied to about it,” Kennedy said.

“In what way?” Carlson asked.

“Well, I mean we were lied to from the beginning. You know, we had this comic book depiction, which we see in on war, there’s a bad guy who’s like, you know, unspeakably evil, who’s planning world conquest or a terrorist attack on America and we have to be the good guys going in and stopping. And Ukraine, the background of the Ukraine War is much more complex than that. You know, the U.S. has been involved in, particularly the neocons in the White House … since 2001, have been talking about putting NATO in Ukraine.”

He explained that the movement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) eastward deeply angered Russia. He compared Russia’s aggression to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. His father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., served as Attorney General under the Kennedy administration.

Ep. 16 RFK Jr. explains Ukraine, bio-labs, and who killed his uncle pic.twitter.com/RMr5VZVqSM — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 14, 2023

Kennedy explained that it’s necessary to understand the viewpoint of adversaries to truly know the conflict at hand. The 2024 candidate further criticized the U.S. government’s spending on the Ukraine war and the corporate media’s coverage of it.

He further alleged that President Joe Biden was always pro-war and supported the U.S. entering previous wars.

Kennedy was nine years old at the time of his uncle’s assassination on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. The now 69-year-old candidate theorized the CIA had involvement in the former president’s death.

“The specific people who were involved in it were almost all associated with a Miami station, which was the largest CIA station at the time. It was basically, it was the Cuban station,” Kennedy said. “And the people who were involved in that station were people like Bill Harvey and David Atlee Phillips who was clearly involved in my uncle’s assassination. He was, by all evidence, he was Lee Harvey Oswald’s handler at the CIA.”

He alleged most of the people at that agency had associations with Cuba, a communist country, who were angry at his uncle over his handling of the Bay of Pigs and for developing a friendship with Nikita Khrushchev, a former Soviet Union leader, following the Cuban Missile Crisis. (RELATED: ‘He’s Curious’: Tucker Carlson Reveals Why He Thinks The Media Hates RFK Jr.)

The former president’s conflict with the CIA began after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion after he refused to comply with the CIA’s request to send U.S. troops to Cuba. He then vowed “to splinter the CIA in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds” and cracked down on CIA operations off the coast of Miami.

Oswald, the believed assassin, became involved with two individuals with apparent CIA connections. However, the CIA’s connection in Kennedy’s death has not been confirmed.

Carlson and Kennedy criticized both Biden and former President Donald Trump for not declassifying all of the documents relating to Kennedy’s assassination. The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 required all of the documents to be declassified by October 2017, unless doing so would threaten national security, intelligence or military defense, according to the executive order.

Trump released 2,800 of the 3,100 classified documents related to the assassination due to national security concerns.

Biden issued an executive order authorizing the full release of the documents in December. Some of the documents are currently withheld from the public.