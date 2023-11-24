Everyone’s Favorite Animal Rights Group Tries To Make Point About Turkeys With Bizarre Photo. It Backfires

PETA posted a bizarre Thanksgiving awareness post to raise awareness about animal rights and turkey consumption, but ended up getting roasted themselves.

The animal rights organization switched the roles of humans and turkeys in their post. They put up an image of turkeys sitting around a Thanksgiving dinner table, about to dine on a human.

“We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us – you don’t have to do it to them, either,” they wrote in the caption of their Twitter post. The viral post quickly populated a slew of comments from people slamming PETA for their odd depiction and main point.

We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us—you don’t have to do it to them, either. Art by @freebison pic.twitter.com/StSJlbxgte — PETA (@peta) November 22, 2023

A Twitter community note was added to the post, saying, “Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs and just about anything they can fit in their mouth.”

It went on to say, “if turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would.”

People quickly made fun of the far-fetched note by posting sarcastic responses and jokes.

Do you ever post about how many birds are killed by wind turbines? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 24, 2023

PETA‘s epic fail was even mocked by political commentators who simply couldn’t resist writing a response to the wild imagery and bizarre claims.

“Do you ever post about how many birds are killed by wind turbines?” Republican strategist Scott Presler wrote.

“You really thought you done something with this didn’t you 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another user wrote. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Steals The Show At Thanksgiving NFL Game)

The memes and mockery far outweighed any possible educational message PETA was trying to write about. The viral message has been viewed over 20 million times as of early Friday afternoon and continues to make its rounds as America’s most ridiculous Thanksgiving post of the year.