Woman Allegedly Used Detergent To Blind Her ‘Sugar Daddy’ After He Refused To Pay Her, Police Say

Police said they arrested a San Antonio, Texas, woman for allegedly blinding and robbing a man she met online after he refused to pay her $2,000, NEWS4SA reported Wednesday.

Kaley Renae Medina, 26, had gone on one date with the 61-year-old victim in early November after the two met on the SeekingArrangement dating app, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a press briefing uploaded by NEWS4SA. She allegedly arrived unannounced at his home early Tuesday morning, asked for $2,000 and allegedly flew into a rage when he refused to give her the money, Salazar said.

“This case stems from a site called SeekingArrangement.com where the suspect in this case, a 61-year-old male, met this young lady on that site. My understanding about this site is it’s sort of a dating site,” Salazar said. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Stole $50,000 From ‘Sugar Daddy’ During U2 Concert)



“What it appears to be is one of these – for lack of a better term – ‘sugar daddy’ type sites where people with money meet up with younger people that need money,” Salazar said.

The victim said after the first date he did not intend to go out with Medina again, though they continued texting each other, according to Salazar. When Medina allegedly showed up unannounced at the victim’s home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Salazar said he let her in.

After drinking some wine with the victim, Medina asked him for $2,000 and became enraged when he said he didn’t have that kind of money, Salazar said. During her tantrum, Medina allegedly destroyed a mounted flat-screen TV, an entertainment center and a painting before damaging several walls, according to Salazar.

When the man pleaded with Medina to stop the destruction, she allegedly poured laundry detergent on his head, causing burns and blinding him, according to Salazar.

The victim was able to crawl outside and call for help, but not before Medina had allegedly stolen several items from his home, Salazar noted.

After police arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, NEWS4SA reported.

“Thankfully, because he knew who she was, it really made it quite simple for us,” Salazar said, adding that when you use online dating sites, “You don’t know who you’re hooking up with.”

Currently, Medina is being detained on a $20,000 bond in the Bexar County Jail, the outlet reported.