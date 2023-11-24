Video Appears To Show Famous Actress Getting Arrested For DUI

Newly released video seems to show famous actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish being taken into custody by police on DUI charges, TMZ reported.

The video appears to show Beverly Hills police officers walking the handcuffed star toward a police vehicle, before she made her way into the car. She was reportedly arrested Friday morning, after being found slumped over the wheel of her car, which was running at the time, according to TMZ.

Police reportedly responded to a call about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m., according to TMZ. They reportedly located Haddish in the vehicle after arriving on scene. Initial reports indicate the famous actress was not involved in any sort of collision, and it does not appear that anyone was harmed as a result of the incident.

The video shows that Haddish seemed to be cooperative, and did not show any signs of resistance at the time of her arrest. Sources close to the situation report that she will be cited for DUI and released Friday, according to TMZ.

Haddish had completed a performance at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday night, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Comedian Jeff Dye Arrested After Allegedly Drinking And Driving, Crashing Into Tree)

This is Haddish’s second DUI arrest. She was arrested for driving under the influence in January 2022 in Atlanta, according to TMZ. Haddish is due in court for trial on the first DUI case on Dec. 4.