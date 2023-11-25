35-Year-Old Mom’s Botched Breast Implants, Tummy Tuck Left Her ‘Crying’ In Pain

A mother-of-one from Manchester underwent a horrifying experience following a ‘mummy makeover’ surgery in Turkey, Daily Mail reported Saturday.

Danielle Hunt had surgery that nearly cost her life, according to Daily Mail. Hunt paid £6,795 (approx. $8,500) for breast implant replacements, a tummy tuck, and liposuction at an Istanbul clinic, but the procedures resulted in complications. The 35-year-old mom arranged the surgery through a Turkish surgeon she found on WhatsApp. It was further reported that she was influenced by his Instagram page shown to her by a friend. However, after she arrived at the clinic, she faced multiple issues including mixed-up blood test results and unanticipated additional surgeries. (RELATED: 65-Year-Old Woman Wakes Up In Tijuana Hospital With Unwanted Breast Implants, Butt Lift)

Post-surgery, Hunt suffered extreme pain, and her recovery was slow and agonizing, per Daily Mail. Her wounds, especially from the breast surgery, did not heal and became infected. The situation escalated to the point where she developed sepsis on New Year’s Eve and required emergency surgery to remove her breast implants.

Her ordeal extended beyond physical pain. Hunt, a mother to a non-verbal autistic daughter, struggled to perform her maternal duties due to her weak condition. The trauma of the experience led to her being diagnosed with PTSD three months post-surgery, per Daily Mail.

Hunt had to spend an additional £6,500 (approx. $8,100), for reconstructive surgery. She was out of work for three months, grappling with the physical and emotional toll of her experience. Now that she’s starting to recover from the whole ordeal, she warned others on getting surgeries outside the country, according to Daily Mail.

“Going over to Turkey for surgery is not worth risking your own life,” she said in a statement, per Daily Mail. “My little girl was nearly left without a mum. Turkey surgery is cheap but you cannot put a price on your life.”