‘We Have Not Heard Back’: Derek Chauvin’s Mother Says Son’s Stabbing Was ‘Allowed To Happen’

The mother of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Carolyn Pawlenty, spoke out Saturday after her son was stabbed in federal prison.

Pawlenty said the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) holding Chauvin in Tucson, Arizona has not yet informed her of her son’s injury following the incident, according to Alpha News.

“How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn’t even know? And that [prison] has an emergency contact number [for me],” Pawlenty said.

Derek Chauvin’s family were not told by authorities that he had been badly injured in a prison stabbing. His mother found out through the media. Gov Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison are despicable tyrants who want Chauvin dead before they are exposed https://t.co/kU6EaK4Whs — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 26, 2023

Chauvin, who was convicted in the death of George Floyd, reportedly sustained serious injuries after being stabbed by another inmate Friday. The incident occurred days after Chauvin spoke out against his “sham” trial in an interview for the documentary, “The Fall of Minneapolis.”

“Responding employees isolated and contained the incident,” a statement said, according to NBC News. “Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued. The incarcerated individual was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

“I can’t even think what to say. I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing. I am worried and scared,” Pawlenty said.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in June 2021. He was convicted in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, which sparked protests and riots across the United States.

“I have to stay strong for Derek as he does for me. There is no stronger love than a mother’s love,” Pawlenty said.