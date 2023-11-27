Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams #MeToo Movement Over Their Refusal To Condemn Hamas

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed the #MeToo movement Monday over their refusal to condemn Hamas for raping Israeli women during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

The terrorists raped several Israeli women and girls during the barbarous attack, with images showing some victims bleeding as a result of being raped so many times. Hamas terrorists began raping and sexually assaulting women while they attempted to escape a music festival held over the Israel-Gaza border, and footage released by the Israeli Embassy showed a young woman bottomless at the festival after having been raped.

Griffin called out #MeToo and other global feminist organizations for staying silent on the rapes for about two months. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg attempted to defend these organizations.

“I am still devastated, we’re two months since this war has been underway, by the silence from women’s groups in this country about the rape being used as an act of war in this attack. The fact that sexual violence was used against Israeli women and the major women’s groups in this country have not come out and denounced it,” Griffin said.

She named the United Nations (UN) Entity for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Gender Discrimination Against Women and the #MeToo movement. The UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women spoke about the conflict in late November, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Scold Sunny Hostin For Pushing Hamas Propaganda)

Various international women’s organizations remained silent or delayed their responses to the rape and sexual assault incidents against Israeli women. Some of these organizations include Equality Now, The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) and the Global Fund for Women (GFW).

Goldberg claimed they have been silent because it is difficult to discuss publicly.

“Perhaps the reason they’ve been silent is for the same reason that you just described,” Goldberg said. “Well, they don’t want to exacerbate. You know, listen. I know that this is really hard for people to sit still with, so right now, we’re glad that people are coming out, and that’s what we’re gonna keep talking about because we want to encourage … the bottom line truly is this: you don’t have a choice. You have to end this. Because at some point it’s going to dawn on everybody there that no one’s leaving. No one’s leaving the land. So the question has to become, ‘How do we live together on this land?'”

UN Women have called for a “rigorous investigation” into the “gender-based violence” on Israelis after the release of horrific reports of the terrorists’ treatment of women. One woman said in a video statement she witnessed a gang rape and murder at the Nova rave near Re’im as she pretended to be dead, according to The Washington Post.

“He didn’t pick up his pants. He shot her while inside her,” the witness said, according to the Post.