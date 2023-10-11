‘The View’ Co-Hosts Scold Sunny Hostin For Pushing Hamas Propaganda

“The View” co-hosts chided fellow co-host Sunny Hostin for suggesting Israelis are also committing war crimes during Tuesday’s panel.

Hostin argued Israel’s airstrikes and attacks against Palestinian civilians is a violation of international human rights law, leading the co-hosts to push back.

“We need to also recognize that the Palestinians that are there now that are descendants of refugees have not had a democratic election since 2007, okay?” Hostin began.

“That’s because of Hamas,” co-host Joy Behar interjected. “That’s because of Hamas.”

“And so, when you look at international human rights law — I’m just putting my legal hat on, this is not the Sunny hat. I understand the anger, but when you decide to retaliate collectively against a people, that is also in violation of human rights law,” Hostin said. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Slams ‘Squad’ Member For Refusing To Respond To The Beheading Of Israeli Babies)

“Hamas has its people as human shields,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued.

“The Israelis are warning all of the civilians. But the Israelis warned civilians, ‘We’re coming in, get out of the area,'” Behar said. “Hamas did nothing of the kind! They did nothing of the kind.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said the Gaza Strip is occupied by Hamas, an Islamic terrorist organization that has slaughtered at least 1,200 people in Israel, including children and at least 22 Americans.

Hamas reportedly threatened to begin executing their kidnapped Israeli civilian hostages on live broadcast if Israel continues to launch airstrikes. The terrorists have taken at least 100 hostages, some being U.S. citizens, after launching its most serious attack on Israel in nearly 50 years at daybreak Saturday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly found at least 40 infants slaughtered by Hamas terrorists, some of which were allegedly beheaded. Distressing images and reports have depicted Israelis burned alive, raped and brutally murdered. One female corpse was reportedly found with a human fetus still attached to the umbilical cord lying next to her, according to TV9 Network executive editor Aditya Raj Kaul.