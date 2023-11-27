EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Suspends Training Activities In Tucson Sector Over ‘Immediate Need’ To Address Migrant Surge

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson sector of Arizona have suspended all training activities due to an overwhelming surge of illegal immigration along that area of the border, according to an internal agency email obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Agents received the message Monday while dealing with the surge of migrants in the area that has already led the agency to call in reinforcements from other parts of the sector, according to an internal memo the DCNF obtained Sunday. The latest message acknowledges that trainings are “integral” and necessary for “mental and physical readiness.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Chinese Pot Grows Are Taking Over Rural Blue State And Law Enforcement Isn’t Stopping Them)

“This surge poses immense challenges requiring an ‘all hands-on deck’ posture to staff vital positions with security, transportation, casework, and triage. To that end, all training to include Use of Force, Firearms Qualifications, and K9, is cancelled for the remainder of this week,” the email read.

Additionally, the agency closed the highway checkpoint for vehicle inspections, according to the memo.

“Border Patrol field leaders determine how to prioritize and best deploy personnel and resources under their command,” Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement to the DCNF.

Roughly 4,600 illegal migrants were in custody as of Sunday evening in all of the Tucson sector compared to nearly 20,000 nationwide, two Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, told the DCNF.

Tucson Border Patrol announced Sunday it was temporarily shutting down its social media due to the migrant surge.

“At this time, all available personnel are needed to address the unprecedented flow,” John Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson Sector, tweeted late Sunday. “The social media team will return once the situation permits.”

Agents have been pulled from the frontlines to largely process and transport migrants crossing illegally into the sector, one agent told the DCNF on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. As a result, agency morale continues to tank.

“The last thread of morale we have is gone. If I didn’t have so many years of service, I’d bolt. I love my job when I’m able to do it tracking groups, being on the ATV unit, but this administration has killed that,” the agent said.

“It’s extremely frustrating. Our national security is non-existent,” a second agent told the DCNF.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.