Singer Jean Knight Dead at 80

Jean Knight, best known for her hit 1971 single “Mr. Big Stuff,” died of natural causes on Nov. 22 at the age of 80.

The singer became an icon with the release of the chart-topping song, and gained admiration in her hometown of New Orleans, according to Rolling Stone. “Mr. Big Stuff” topped the charts for five weeks and garnered worldwide attention. Knight’s friend Bernie Cyrus confirmed her death in a statement released Sunday.

“New Orleans and the music world moves the loss of one of its most treasured, musical daughters, Jean Knight,” her family said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.

“‘Mr. Big Stuff’ — it was just so universal. People remember it. And look, so many people covered it. But nobody did it like Jean,” Cyrus said.

“Ms. Knight, a native of New Orleans, became an integral part of the city’s musical legacy,” her family noted.

Knight recorded a cover of Jackie Wilson’s “Stop Doggin’ Me Around,” as her first demo track in 1965, at the age of 22, according to People. She clinched her first record deal soon after, but had a slow rise to fame, working as a baker until she hit it big with the release of “Mr. Big Stuff” and was able to focus all her time and attention to her music career, the outlet reported.

The song earned a Grammy nomination and sold over three million copies, according to the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone reported.

Knight is also being remembered for her kind heart and generosity

"She was always willing to get involved with good causes and help out," Cyrus told Rolling Stone.

“Ms. Knight’s legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown, and the fans who adored her,” her family said.