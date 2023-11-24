‘I’ve Got 10 Years Left’: Ozzy Osbourne Details Tragic Health Issues

Legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne let it slip that he thinks he only has ten years left to live during a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK.

The 74-year-old rock music icon has been candid about his health struggles in recent years but has never publicly discussed his expected life span. During the interview, Osbourne came clean about the reality of his ailing health.

“I said to Sharon that I’d smoked a joint recently and she said, ‘What are you doing that for! It’ll fucking kill you.’ I said: ‘How long do you want me to fucking live for?!’ Ozzy said. He continued, “at best, I’ve got ten years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed!” he told Rolling Stone UK.

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and has undergone numerous surgical procedures due to spinal issues. He has also been treated for a tumor, according to Rolling Stone UK.

His chronic pain issues date back at least 20 years and have been referenced by multiple media outlets during that time. Osbourne suffered serious spinal injuries as a result of a quad bike accident at his home in 2003 and has never been the same, Rolling Stone UK noted.

The star faced additional pain after falling in 2019 and attempted to rectify his ongoing issues by undergoing a variety of surgical treatments.

Osbourne went on to say one of the surgeries had “drastically gone wrong”, and virtually left him “crippled.” His health update comes after several paparazzi images surfaced of Osbourne being pushed in a wheelchair and walking with a cane.

“I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third [surgeries], but with the last one they put a fucking rod in my spine,” he told Rolling Stone UK. (RELATED: ‘Oh, F*ck It:’ Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Why He Used To Pee His Pants On Stage)

“They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all fucked,” he said.