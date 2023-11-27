Ludacris Puts On An Outright Glorious (And Terrifying) Performance During Atlanta Falcons Game

Shoutout to the A-Town!

Atlanta native Ludacris, one of the greatest rappers to ever spit on the mic and a pretty dope actor as well, put on an outright glorious (and terrifying) performance at the end of the third quarter in the Falcons game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

My man didn’t just provide Georgians with pure entertainment, but he dropped down from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof while rapping. Luda was putting on the mini-show to pay homage to hip hop with it being the 50th anniversary this year, as well as to celebrate the Falcons organization. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Fans Fill SoFi Stadium With ‘Fire Staley’ Chants In A Truly Embarrassing Display Of Desperation)

And boy oh boy, what a celebration it was.

Sunday’s party — and they were doing it big in Atlanta — also featured other top hip hop talent such as Big Boi, T.I., Jeezy, Quavo, Jermaine Dupri and other acts were involved as well.

But the most epic scene of the day was absolutely Ludacris‘ extraordinarily dangerous and entertaining stunt.

WATCH:

Ludacris literally just dropped from the ceiling at the Falcons game to perform at the end of the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/jByPYtlMS0 — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) November 26, 2023

Brilliant, just brilliant.

I’ve always been a fan of Ludacris, and after this, he’s even more iconic in my eyes.

How can you not love Luda, man?

He’s a wiz on the mic:

He’s a wiz on the camera:

He’s just an all-around talent, and representing the Peach State while doing it.

Shoutout to Ludacris! Shoutout to Atlanta! And shoutout to Georgia!