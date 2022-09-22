REPORT: Surveillance Video Shows Music Manager Getting Beaten Before Firing Fatal Shot

Newly surfaced surveillance footage shows Chaka Zulu, the manager for rapper Ludacris, being attacked before he fired a fatal shot that killed one of his assailants, Artez Benton.

This shocking new evidence is a game-changer for Zulu’s case, as it creates the opportunity for the music executive to claim that he fired his weapon in self defense, according to TMZ. Zulu was arrested for murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after a violent exchange that unfolded on June 26 in the parking lot of an Atlanta shopping center, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ludacris’ manager, Chaka Zulu, has been arrested for murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside his restaurant — but new video shows Zulu getting beaten by a group of men before he fired — giving way to a self-defense argument. https://t.co/UgmLsgSjvQ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 22, 2022

The surveillance footage was recorded June 26 outside Zulu’s Atlanta restaurant Apt4B, according to TMZ. It shows a group of people — including Artez Benton — as they arrived and parked their car in the valet area. They made their way inside, then poured out while engaged in some sort of dispute, according to TMZ.

The surveillance footage shows Zulu standing behind a car when several people began approaching him. He was then struck repeatedly, suffering several blows before taking matters into his own hands and allegedly firing his weapon at one of his attackers, according to TMZ.

Zulu turned himself in to authorities in September, but has always maintained his innocence, citing that he acted in self-defense, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Prior to the shooting, Zulu appeared to engage in a heated exchange with Tre’mon Robinson, one of the men who was allegedly asked to leave the restaurant, according to TMZ. The video shows a man named Corey Crawford picking up something that was inside a vehicle. Sources close to the case indicated the item that was retrieved is believed to be a gun, according to TMZ.(RELATED: Tables, Chairs, Fists And Boobs Go Flying In What Might Be The Craziest Bar Brawl Ever Caught On Video)

Atlanta music executive and longtime manager of the rapper Ludacris is facing murder charges Ludacris longtime manager Chaka Zulu involved in Atlanta shooting in June. View On WordPress https://t.co/lNKxAHapjh — Princess AG ™🦋 (@princessag_tv) September 21, 2022

nbsp;

The video shows a fight breaking out between Robinson and Zulu. Robinson’s crew quickly intervenes, at which point chaos ensues. Gunfire reportedly erupted, and it appears that Zulu fired first, striking Benson. The video shows a smoke cloud surrounding the gun as Zulu fired. Crawford reportedly retaliated with gunfire. One of the gunshots fired struck Zulu in the back, according to TMZ. Benton was shot in the chest, and the video shows him attempting to crawl away. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, according to TMZ.

The video is now in the hands of police.