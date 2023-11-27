NFL Team Cuts Corner After Reigning MVP Torches Their Defense

The NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders have cut All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters following Sunday’s contest after the defense let up 31 points to the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on Twitter.

We have waived CB Marcus Peters and S Roderic Teamer. pic.twitter.com/bcMZheGWwC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 27, 2023



The decision to let him go is somewhat surprising. Peters is an established veteran ballhawk who has collected 33 interceptions over the course of his NFL career, per Pro Football Reference.

While Peters is undoubtedly a legend, his play has been getting worse and worse. As a defender who was known for gambling on plays, going off script to try and make plays and intercept passes, he was always liable to let up a big play now and again. But it seems to have happened way more often this year.

Raiders Twitter is peppered with videos of him getting cooked on routes and missing tackles. According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, this embarrassing slip up is the last play of his Las Vegas career. (RELATED: New York Jets Reportedly Make Explosive Quarterback Change To Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive)

The missed tackle was bad but this was actually Marcus Peters’ last play as a Raider. Bad eye discipline leaves the back wide open to pick up the first down.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/y4u8eqdBTo — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) November 28, 2023

Peters was apparently benched shortly after the play and watched the majority of the 31-17 loss, which saw reigning MVP Pat Mahomes toast the Raiders secondary for just under 300 yards and two touchdowns, from the sideline, according to NFL.com. He was seen exchanging words with interim head coach Antonio Pierce on the sideline. Pierce would later tell reporters that Peters’ benching was a “coach’s decision,” per NFL.com.

His wealth of experience could lead to a cornerback-needy contender signing him, but if this is the last we’ve seen of Marcus Peters in the NFL, I’ll always remember him as the ballhawking DB who scored seven electric touchdowns on pick sixes, including a magical 75-yarder earlier this year against the Detroit Lions.