‘Borderline A Terrorist Herself’: Israel-Palestine Debate Guests Get Into Clash Over ‘Concentration Camp’ Comments

A Pro-Palestine activist got into a heated argument with a Pro-Israel activist on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” over whether Israel barricades Palestinians into “concentration camps.”

Nerdeen Kiswani argued to pro-Israel pundit Emily Austin that the Hamas terror attacks against Israel were part of a legitimate “resistance” against the Jewish state. She argued that the attacks were justified due to Israel’s alleged refusal to grant Palestinians freedom from Gaza, which she described as a “concentration camp.” (RELATED: Dem Congressional Staffer Shared Messages Justifying Hamas Terrorist Attack On Israel)

“Would you categorize what happened on October the 7th as resistance?” host Piers Morgan asked.

“Yeah, I would categorize it as resistance,” Kiswani responded.

“It’s not though is it — it’s just terrorism,” Morgan interjected, adding that Hamas raided Jewish communities and engaged in “killing babies” and “raking people’s heads off.”

Kiswani lamented that any act of Palestinian “resistance” against Israel would be considered terrorism. She argued that Palestinians in Gaza live in a “concentration camp.” Austin pulled up a TikTok video of Gaza on her phone, dismissing the notion that the “beautiful looking” territory could be compared to concentration camps.

“Stop asking her to condemn October 7th, when she is borderline a terrorist herself,” Austin said, accusing Kiswani of inciting “violence and vandalism” during protests.

Austin argued that Israel cannot stop their military operation in Gaza until Hamas is “defeated,” and added that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) is the “only military in the world that will knock on doors, send out pamphlets, send out alarms on roofs and warn civilians to leave.”

Kiswani said that the Hamas terror attacks “wouldn’t have happened if Israel was not occupying Palestinian land” and if it wasn’t for the “siege and blockade on Gaza.” She claimed that Israel uses their own civilians as “human shields” by placing kibbutzim next to Gaza, and argued that Israel’s military actions constitute a “mass genocide” of Palestinians.

The Palestinian activist refused to answer Morgan’s question on whether Hamas should “stay in power” in Gaza.

“I believe that Palestinians wouldn’t need resistance groups if we had freedom,” Kiswani said.

Pro-Palestine activists have placed significant pressure on President Joe Biden to secure a permanent ceasefire in the region, a position staunchly opposed by pro-Israel activists and the Israeli government.