Video Shows Protesters Chanting ‘F*ck The Jews’ Outside Sydney Opera House

Thousands of people joined a pro-Palestinian rally outside the Sydney Opera House in Australia while the building illuminated the colors of the Israeli flag.

The Sydney Opera House was lit up in blue and white as a gesture intended to show support for Jewish communities across New South Wales. However, authorities allegedly allowed a pro-Palestine rally outside the entertainment center on Monday evening, Daily Mail reported.

Masked men chant “Fuck The Jews” at pro-Palestine rally on the steps of the Sydney Opera House. Completely despicable anti-semitic hatred, I can’t believe we are seeing this on the streets of Sydney. pic.twitter.com/pHHNqKB4ud — Drew Pavlou 柏乐志 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 9, 2023

Footage across social media show up to 100 police standing on the steps of the Opera House, as protesters chanted “f**k Israel” and “gas the Jews”, according to Daily Mail.

At one point during the rally, voices chanting “Allahu Akbar” and “death to the Jews” can also be heard as a portion of the crowd surged towards the police barricade.

Over a 100 officers formed a protective barricade along the Opera House, and they remained firm despite flares and other objects thrown at them, per Daily Mail. (RELATED: Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Publicly Fired Over Horrific Hamas Comments)

The scenes and chanting outside the Opera House last night are abhorrent. At a time when there should be solidarity with our Jewish community, they have been subject to appalling abuse.

I am seeking an urgent explanation of how this was allowed to happen. pic.twitter.com/ofYenjW1VW — Allegra Spender (@spenderallegra) October 9, 2023

The Palestine Action Group Sydney, the orchestrators of the rally, had brought together a substantial gathering of pro-Palestine activists at Town Hall in Sydney’s Central Business District on Monday evening, the Daily Mail noted. From there, the demonstrators reportedly proceeded to march to the Opera House.

Australia 🇦🇺: Group of Islamist attacked Sydney Opera House with flares following a Pro- Palestinian Terrorists rally#Israel #IsraelUnderAttack #IsraelPalestineWar (Join me on Telegram 👇 as well for the news updates. https://t.co/eN3kVWkJxX ) pic.twitter.com/hvVZOW2F2z — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) October 9, 2023

New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley confessed he was unaware of the ongoing pro-Palestinian rally during an interview with Ben Fordham on 2GB. He subsequently urged people to “calm down and stay at home.”

“Stop dividing into teams and competing with each other with various forums or on the streets. This is Australia, not Israel or Palestine,” Daley said, according to the Daily Mail.

“These were despicable scenes in Sydney tonight, and they are unimaginable in modern Australia. I condemn the actions of the activists and protesters,” Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said in a statement. He also called out Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for allegedly allowing the pro-Palestinian rally to happen, per Daily Mail.