World

Video Shows Protesters Chanting ‘F*ck The Jews’ Outside Sydney Opera House

Sydney Opera House Pro-Palestinian Rally (Screenshot/X/Ashwini Shrivastava)

(Screenshot/X/Ashwini Shrivastava)

Mariane Angela Contributor
Font Size:

Thousands of people joined a pro-Palestinian rally outside the Sydney Opera House in Australia while the building illuminated the colors of the Israeli flag.

The Sydney Opera House was lit up in blue and white as a gesture intended to show support for Jewish communities across New South Wales. However, authorities allegedly allowed a pro-Palestine rally outside the entertainment center on Monday evening, Daily Mail reported.

Footage across social media show up to 100 police standing on the steps of the Opera House, as protesters chanted “f**k Israel” and “gas the Jews”, according to Daily Mail.

At one point during the rally, voices chanting “Allahu Akbar”  and “death to the Jews” can also be heard as a portion of the crowd surged towards the police barricade.

Over a 100 officers formed a protective barricade along the Opera House, and they remained firm despite flares and other objects thrown at them, per Daily Mail. (RELATED: Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Publicly Fired Over Horrific Hamas Comments)

The Palestine Action Group Sydney, the orchestrators of the rally, had brought together a substantial gathering of pro-Palestine activists at Town Hall in Sydney’s Central Business District on Monday evening, the Daily Mail noted. From there, the demonstrators reportedly proceeded to march to the Opera House.

New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley confessed he was unaware of the ongoing pro-Palestinian rally during an interview with Ben Fordham on 2GB. He subsequently urged people to “calm down and stay at home.”

“Stop dividing into teams and competing with each other with various forums or on the streets. This is Australia, not Israel or Palestine,” Daley said, according to the Daily Mail.

“These were despicable scenes in Sydney tonight, and they are unimaginable in modern Australia. I condemn the actions of the activists and protesters,” Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said in a statement. He also called out Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for allegedly allowing the pro-Palestinian rally to happen, per Daily Mail.