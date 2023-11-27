Restaurant Ordered Shut After At Least 25 Live, Dead Roaches Found Throughout Kitchen: REPORT

A South Florida restaurant was twice ordered shut after at least 25 live and dead cockroaches were found on its premises, authorities said.

Pokeman Restaurant, located in Plantation, was temporarily closed following inspections conducted on Nov. 20 and 21 and triggered by complaints, according to an inspection report published by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR).

“Approximately 5 dead roaches in cling film box on prep table across from walk-in cooler. Two dead roaches under triple sink. Two dead roaches under black plastic shelf next to triple sink,” the report reads, also noting that the breach of sanitation was a “repeat violation.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago,” the report added.

A separate inspection report mentioned “[a]pproximately 10 live roaches in cling film box across from reach in cooler in kitchen…Observed two live roaches crawling from front counter onto glass food protector at front counter” — also a “repeat violation.”

DIRTY DINING: 🍴 Roaches and mold were just some of the issues found last week at restaurants across South Florida. https://t.co/UQzhP9Ci6P — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) November 27, 2023

The owner made an effort to clear out the dead cockroaches and sanitize the area, the reports noted.

The reports mentioned multiple other breaches, including the buildup of a mold-like substance within the ice machine/bin and the storage of food in non-food-grade bags. (RELATED: ’10 Dead Roaches’: Florida Red Lobster Ordered To Close After Multiple Health Violations)

Red Ginger Asian Bistro in Coral Springs, less than 10 miles north of Pokeman Restaurant, was also ordered shut after inspectors found “[a]pproximately 10 live roaches under the wok station on the cookline in the kitchen” and “[a]pproximately 5 live roaches on the floor behind the soup station in the kitchen,” a DBPR report noted. Inspectors also reportedly found a mold-like substance in the ice machine, standing water on the kitchen floor, and food debris in the kitchen.

“It shall be the duty of each public food service establishment to provide training in accordance with the described rule to all food service employees of the public food service establishment … Food service employees must receive certification within 60 days after employment,” Florida DBPR noted.