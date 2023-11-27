Wait Till The Swifties Find Out! Veronika Rajek Now Throwing Heat At Travis Kelce

Veronika, you better back off! You don’t want the Swifties on you!

Slovakian model and Instagram superstar Veronika Rajek started her rise to (fame?) after completely throwing herself and everything else she could find at Tom Brady last season. However, it appears that Rajek has a new target on her brain: Travis Kelce a.k.a. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Frank Reich Before His First Season Is Over)

Rajek was at Sunday’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, and while there, she took a photo of herself at the game and had an interesting caption attached to it on Instagram.

“LV did their best, but the Chiefs played awesomely,” posted Rajek. “I have to admit. Kelce is such a great player and hunk as well. I get you Taylor, ‘road less taken’. @raiders let’s trade in @killatrav and Vegas let’s do @taylorswift show residency and let’s all grab the best doughnuts in town.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

What a fraud. Oh, man … I can’t help but to giggle at this.

Last season, she was rockin’ a Tom Brady x Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Now she’s out here wearing a Las Vegas Raiders jersey while throwing a fastball at Travis Kelce while he’s already taken by Taylor Swift. And have we yet to figure out where on God’s green earth her husband is?

I don’t know, but Veronika better watch herself. I’ve personally witnessed the force of the Swifties.