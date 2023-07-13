Why Not? Veronika Rajek Wants To Be A Ring Girl For Musk Vs. Zuckerberg Fight

This girl Veronika Rajek, man.

As we all know, Elon Musk issued a challenge to Mark Zuckerberg to fight in a cage match, with the Meta CEO appearing to accept the invitation. Since then, the fight has created a ton of hype, with everyone from UFC President Dana White to Italy’s Minister of Culture to the Daily’s Caller’s very own Andrew Powell being interested.

With how high-profile of a fight Musk vs. Zuckerberg would be, you think we’d have to include some of the biggest women (at least in the influence game) to be ring girls for the event in true UFC style.

Well, it looks like we have our first volunteer, as Tom Brady admirer Veronika Rajek (who also happens to be one of the world’s top influencers) has offered her services for the fight. Taking to Threads, Rajek made the offer, and on top of that, she said she’d do it completely free. (RELATED: Things Are Getting Dirty! Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg A ‘Cuck,’ Proposes ‘Literal D*ck Measuring Contest’)

Posting a photoshopped picture, Rajek placed herself as a ring girl between Musk and Zuckerberg, writing in the caption, “VE NEWS: I’ll give free of charge my service as a RING GIRL, when Elon Musk & @zuck will do the fight.”

Veronika Rajek wants in on Musk vs Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/oCIvrWUJXp — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) July 13, 2023

So, what do you guys think?

Ring girl material, or nah?