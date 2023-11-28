‘Is This Like A Real Interview?’: The DCNF Asked RFK Jr. America’s Most Burning Questions About His Candidacy

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the most important questions on voters’ minds ahead of the 2024 election.

“How many times do you think you could bicep curl Tony Fauci?” the DCNF asked Kennedy.

“I don’t know, is he here?” asked Kennedy. “I mean, I’d like to find out.”

The DCNF pressed Kennedy on some of the toughest topics of the 2024 season, including physical fitness, censorship, his marriage to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, Joe Rogan and more. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Have An Unscripted Conversation’: RFK Jr Slams Trump, Biden As ‘Weakest’ Candidates, Touts Polling In Key Bloc)

WATCH:

Kennedy initially launched his presidential campaign as a Democrat back in April, but switched his candidacy to independent in early October after disagreeing with the Democratic National Committee’s handling of the primary. The candidate had been receiving about 14% support against President Joe Biden and self-help author Marianne Williamson prior to his announcement that he’d continue as an independent.

During his announcement speech, Kennedy insisted America must declare independence from both major political parties, as well as corporations, “mercenary media,” “cynical elites,” “Big Pharma” and “Big Tech.”

“Since you’re married to Cheryl Hines, do you ever feel like your life is an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm?” the DCNF asked.

“I would say the answer to that is yes,” said Kennedy. “A lot of the episodes in our lives got reproduced on Curb.”

Since launching his independent campaign, Kennedy has seen a boost in the polls where he is averaging in the double digits against both Biden and former President Donald Trump. Kennedy often splits from the left on issues like the Ukraine war, vaccines and other contentious topics.

“What’s the one thing you could say to ensure this video gets censored on social media?” the DCNF asked.

“Don’t take your ninth COVID booster,” responded Kennedy.

