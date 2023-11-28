Missing Man Found Dead In Ventilation Duct At Michigan Community College

The body of a missing man was found at the ventilation duct of the Macomb Community College campus Sunday, NBC News reported.

36-year-old Jason Anthony Thompson was found dead within the ventilation system of the college’s Performing Arts facility, according to authorities, cited by NBC News. Thompson was a resident of Clinton Township and has been missing since late Oct.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens said in a statement, per CBS Detroit. “At this point, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, with the goal of understanding the circumstances. We are withholding the individual’s identification until we can make proper family notifications. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

Despite the college police chief’s statement, Macomb Community College Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations Jeanne M. Nicol confirmed that the body found was indeed that of Thompson, per CBS Detroit.

His last known contact with family was on Oct. 25, and he was officially reported missing to the Sterling Heights Police Department a week later, on Nov. 1. The discovery of his body was made as campus authorities investigated the cause of an unpleasant odor emanating from the ventilation system, as reported by NBC News. (RELATED: Classes Canceled After Teen Girl Found Dead, Hanging From Tree On Grounds Of Texas High School)

Authorities are still waiting for the results from the Macomb County medical examiner to determine Thompson’s cause of death, according to CBS Detroit. Details are limited as the investigation continues to progress. Further information is yet to be disclosed.