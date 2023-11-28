REPORT: Graphic Video Appears To Show Nardo Wick’s Entourage Brutally Knocking Out Fan

A video surfaced that reportedly shows popular artist Nardo Wick’s entourage apparently unleashing a brutal attack on a fan.

The video reportedly shows a male fan approaching Nardo Wick and his crew, seemingly to obtain a photo or autograph. Without warning, one of the men surrounding the rapper appears to sucker punch the male, apparently forcing his head right into a concrete wall. A spokesperson for the Tampa Police confirmed the male victim is in critical, but stable condition, and they are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the video, according to TMZ.

The video shows the male victim reeling, seemingly stunned from the apparent initial blow. He seemed completely unable to move for a few seconds and was awkwardly hunched over. Just as it seemed enough damage was done, yet another member of the rapper’s team appeared to punch him in the head a second time, according to TMZ. The second blow apparently caused the male fan to fall to the ground, and he could be seen smacking his head on the pavement as he went down.

Nardo Wick apparently attempted to get his entourage to calm down prior to the apparent second blow, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickman (@nardowick)

The rapper’s fans have taken to social media, slamming the star for allegedly allowing his team to allegedly injure an innocent fan. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Quits Job To Fight For Israel)

Sources indicated the fan was rushed to a local hospital where he was reportedly treated for a severe concussion. He suffered from hemorrhaging in his head, according to a TMZ source. The extent and possibility of long-term damage remains unclear at this time.