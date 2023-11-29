‘We’re Not Stupid’: BLM Leader Who Endorsed Trump For ’24 Says Dem Policies Hurt Black Families

Mark Fisher, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Rhode Island, said Tuesday that Democrats are working against the black American community.

Fisher threw his support behind former President Donald Trump once again during an interview with Fox & Friends, while explaining why many black voters are leaving the Democrat party behind.

“It’s the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy,” Fisher stated. “We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not, and it’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us.”

Fisher went on to say Democrat policies “strike at the heart of the black family and the nuclear family.” In a separate, earlier interview on “The Kim Iversen Show,” Fisher claimed Democrats have “used and abused” the black community “for so long” and “don’t value our vote.”

“Their policies are basically racist policies. I believe it’s a racist party. Donald Trump is just the opposite. He’s going to tell you how it is. He’s going to give it to you straight,” Fisher continued. “Trump has done more for the Black community than I can any president I can think of in my lifetime.” (RELATED: We Had A Robot Rank The Presidential Candidates By Attractiveness, And It Spells Disaster For Biden)

Biden’s support among minority voters has continued to plummeted. Meanwhile, Trump’s support has continued to gain ground, potentially destroying any hopes Democrats have of winning the 2024 election. As of November 2023, Trump is leading Biden in five out of six swing states, and has increased his support from 10% to 22% of black voters, a poll from The New York Times/Siena College showed.