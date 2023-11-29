We Have New Footage Of Bills’ Shaq Lawson Shoving An Eagles Fan, And It Appears We Have Some Liars On Our Hands

What a horrible look for Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips.

New footage is circulating of Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and a few of his teammates getting into an altercation with a loud-mouthed Philadelphia Eagles fan that turned physical, and it appears that we have some liars on our hands.

During the game between the Bills and Refereeagles, Lawson and his teammates (that included defensive tackle Jordan Phillips) got into a heated chirp-fest with an Eagles fan, with it ending in Lawson pushing the fan while he was in the stands. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Has Just Been Activated And Appears To Be Near An On-Field Return. How Will Peg Leg Pete Hold Up?)

Following the original clip going viral and everybody shooting off their hot takes about the situation, both Lawson and Phillips made some serious claims that the fan threatened their families prior to the game. As far as that allegation, it remains completely unproven, but a new video is showing that they might be completely full of crap.

Footage shows the fan literally doing nothing but pointing and laughing at the Buffalo players during the game. Like, I’m not kidding you, that’s literally all the fan was doing.

WATCH:

WOW: New video footage shows that the #Eagles fan that #Bills players shoved did NOT MAKE any life-threatening threats towards them or their families as they claimed. pic.twitter.com/N1iQlYciRM All he was doing was LAUGHING and POINTING — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 29, 2023

Holy hell, this makes Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips look so soft … and like such liars, holy hell.

I owe an apology to that Eagles fan, because as far as I’m concerned, Lawson and Phillips have their pants in flames.