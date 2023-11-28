Buffalo Bills’ Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips Claim That Loud-Mouthed Philadelphia Eagles Fan Threatened Their Families

Knowing how Philadelphia is, you already know this is probably true.

A couple of players from the Buffalo Bills are speaking out after video has been circulating of a physical altercation that popped off with an Eagles fan, which could potentially result in punishment for the NFL stars.

Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips, who are both defensive linemen for the Buffalo Bills with the former seen on the footage pushing the fan, published separate Instagram statements. Each Lawson and Phillips claim that the Philly fan was yelling threats at them and about their families during the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Other Buffalo linemen Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver were with Lawson and Phillips, with the four big men confronting the Birds fan as he was screaming whatever nonsense that he was screaming.

An #Eagles fan got into it with #Bills’ Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau … Lawson end up even pushing him 😳 (beccacavalier/IG) pic.twitter.com/GpUYKn0fNx — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 27, 2023

My view of the interaction between Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson and Eagles fans behind the Bills bench. A Bills spokesperson tells us they are looking into the incident @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/s5Pjzt7TM4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 27, 2023

Lawson had this to say on Instagram, per OutKick:

“Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench who was making life-threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. Eventually our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.” (RELATED: Another Week, Another Rigging In The NFL — I Tried To Tell Y’all About Those Philadelphia Refereeagles)

While Phillips issued the following statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797)

Shame on you, Philadelphia (if true, and you already know it is). Let’s try to do better.