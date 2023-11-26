Another Week, Another Rigging In The NFL — I Tried To Tell Y’all About Those Philadelphia Refereeagles

The Philadelphia Refereeagles strike again!

Just like with my Miami Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles (who we should rename the Philadelphia Refereeagles) rigged a “win” over the Buffalo Bills. And this courtesy of the referees who are blatantly guilty of a horrendous no-call against Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick who pulled a clear as day horse-collar tackle against Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

And don’t get it twisted, ladies and gentlemen. I hate the Bills too being an AFC East division rival of my Phins. Quite frankly, screw both of these teams, so just so you know: I’m going strictly by the facts. (RELATED: This Is Pretty Bad: Miami Dolphins Get Screwed Over So Horrendously That It Makes You Think The NFL Is Outright Rigged)

Oh! And to make this Bills-Eagles play even more spicy, a penalty did end up getting called … against Buffalo for apparent intentional grounding. You know, because Allen is supposed to throw the ball perfectly while getting horse-collared.

Literally the entirety of America is crying foul over this nonsense, and I don’t blame ’em.

WATCH:

Josh Allen may need a new jersey sheesh pic.twitter.com/USIY0atiEd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2023

Oaf-Ficials are on a heater. They didn’t call horse collar tackle. They called intentional grounding. pic.twitter.com/5rROE5FKS1 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 26, 2023

Epic response from Dave Portnoy:

Ref show in Philly. Goodell took the Eagles. #nflrigged https://t.co/HQBqEsmyEE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 26, 2023

The Eagles did it to my Dolphins earlier in the season, they did it to the Bills in Sunday’s game and they’ve been doing it the entire campaign. It’s clear that the NFL and Philadelphia Eagles have some kind of love-fest going on.

What’s up with all the rigging this season? @Eagles Fly Eagles Fly, my ass. 🦅❌ #PhiladelphiaRefereeagles — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) November 27, 2023

Shady win after shady win after shady win … it’s the Philadelphia Refereeagles way.