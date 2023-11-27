Video Shows Buffalo Bills’ Shaq Lawson Shoving Loud-Mouthed Philadelphia Eagles Fan

Ahh, the city of Philadelphia. A city of love and dreams and …. YEAH RIGHT!

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to pull off a 37-34 “win” courtesy of the referees in their Week 12 contest against the Buffalo Bills. And though I don’t appreciate the rigging of the Refereeagles, I do appreciate how they helped out my Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings dropping the Bills down to 6-6. Just sayin’.

If the rigging and losing ground in both the division and postseason race doesn’t sound like hell enough for Buffalo, the apparent “City of Brotherly Love” made it that much worse, per usual. For three consecutive hours, Eagles fans chirped at the Bills, just like they did to my Miami Dolphins that almost provoked an ass-whoopin’ from Jalen Ramsey. (RELATED: Another Week, Another Rigging In The NFL — I Tried To Tell Y’all About Those Philadelphia Refereeagles)

WATCH:

An #Eagles fan got into it with #Bills’ Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau … Lawson end up even pushing him 😳 (beccacavalier/IG) pic.twitter.com/GpUYKn0fNx — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 27, 2023

I don’t know what was said, and I don’t mean to offend my friends and family who are Eagles fans, but I’m sure they would all agree that it was something despicable to trigger Lawson into pushing somebody. NFL players don’t just go around pushing fans.

This is so Philly. Yeah, they need the NFL to rig wins for them, but this is such a Philly tough story. So Philly.