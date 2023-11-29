Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Announces Divorce From Wife After 7 Years

My man Spo is back on the market!

Erik Spoelstra, who is the two-time NBA champion head coach of my Miami Heat, and his wife Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, made an announcement Wednesday they will be divorcing following seven years of being married.

The Spoelstras announced the divorce in a joint statement that was sent to the Miami Herald. (RELATED: Neymar Separating From Child’s Mother Days After His DMs With OnlyFans Model Leaked: REPORT)

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage,” the statement read. “We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Erik and Nikki got married in 2016 but were first linked in 2013, according to the New York Post. They have three children together.

This is sad to see as a Heat fan, especially considering how much of a family man he is.

And it’s also sad to see as a married man myself. I mean, dang, we’re always seeing stories in the news about some celebrity getting divorced. We all know multiple stories of regular people getting divorced. It’s just sad.

Love is truly on a lifeline, but hey, ladies … my man Spo is back in action! Show him some fun post-divorce!