Jimmy Butler Gets In A Bizarre Argument With Erik Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem In Viral Video

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler lost his cool during a 118-104 Wednesday night loss to the Golden State Warriors.

In a series of videos circulating Twitter, Butler got into a huge argument with head coach Erik Spoelstra and teammate Udonis Haslem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Things got a little heated on the Miami bench during a timeout in the third quarter 😳 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/d3LtJ1sebh — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 24, 2022

According to Yahoo Sports, Spoelstra told the press after the game, “It was pretty clear. We have a competitive, gnarly group and we were getting our asses kicked for two straight games. We’re not playing to the level that we wanted to play. Virtually every single person in that huddle was pretty animated about our disappointment in how we were playing.”

Erik Spoelstra: “What? You think I’m going to fu*king fight you? Udonis Haslem to Jimmy: “I’ll beat your a*s.” (h/t @TedBuddy8) pic.twitter.com/0lfu0xOzI6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 24, 2022

Whenever you have players and a coach appearing to get in a huge scuffle with the team’s star player, you know things have gone off the rails.

That’s putting it lightly. In this situation, it’s clear that tension has been boiling up for awhile, and the lid finally blew during the loss to the Warriors.

Sports are incredibly passionate, and people get fired up. I 100% understand that, but that doesn’t mean Butler gets to behave like a pissed off teenager.

Next time, take a step back and relax!