NFL Legend DeSean Jackson Announces Retirement

A true legend of the gridiron is leaving the game behind.

DeSean Jackson, electrifying former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and return man, is officially retiring from the league after a 15-year career, the team announced on Twitter.

“I’ll forever be an Eagle.”@DeSeanJackson10, congratulations on your retirement and an amazing 15-year career.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3iXYSiYLmd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 29, 2023



Jackson spent 15 seasons terrorizing opponents with his game changing speed, spending the majority of those years with the Eagles but also had some stints with the Redskins, Rams, Raiders and Ravens.

He racked up over 11,000 receiving yards (more than Hall-of-Famers Shannon Sharpe and Lance Alworth) and 58 receiving touchdowns while also running back four punt returns for touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. (RELATED: NFL Team Cuts Corner After Reigning MVP Torches Their Defense)

The pro bowler helped lead the Rams to Super Bowl LVI in 2021, but he will likely be most fondly (or not so fondly, if you’re a Giants fan like me) remembered for his insanely unlikely game-winning return touchdown in 2010.



Despite being an obvious legend on the field, Jackson has come under fire for his actions off the field. He was forced to apologize in 2020 after tweeting out some Hitler quotes in support of Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam.

Desean Jackson posted an apology on his Instagram for his posts quoting Hitler “I want to extend an apology. What I posted, I didn’t mean it. I am very apologetic. It was never intended to put down any race or religion” 🎥 @DeSeanJackson10 pic.twitter.com/uTnKiyVyhc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 7, 2020

Still, other NFL stars have done far worse. So I think Jackson will be remembered more for his on field prowess than his off-field stupidity.