‘Absolutely Appaling’: Eagles Respond To DeSean Jackson’s Anti-Semitic Posts

The Philadelphia Eagles released a statement Tuesday, disavowing anti-Semitic social media posts from wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

“We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts,” the organization said in a statement. “Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.”

The Eagles did not announce any form of punishment for Jackson, saying they would continue to evaluate the situation. (RELATED: Philadelphia Hero Who Helped Save Kids From Burning Building Slams Eagles Receiver Nelson Agholor)

“We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action,” the organization continued. “We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”

In a series of social media posts Monday, Jackson promoted Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. (RELATED: Farrakhan Accuses Fauci And Bill Gates Of Plotting To ‘Depopulate The Earth’ With Coronavirus Vaccine)

Jackson posted a page from a book, “The Hidden Treasure That Lies in Plain Sight 4: The Day of the Lord and the End of America,” which states that “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America.’”

Jackson later attempted to walk back his posts, saying he has “no hatred” towards the Jewish community.

“ANYONE WHO FEELS I HAVE HATE TOWARDS THE JEWISH COMMUNITY TOOK MY POST THE WRONG WAY I HAVE NO HATRED IN MY HEART TOWARDS NO ONE !! EQUALITY EQUALITY,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson also released an apology video on his Instagram page Tuesday, saying he is “very apologetic” about his posts.

“I never want to put any race down or any people down” Jackson said.