The Rams Will Play The Bengals In Super Bowl LVI Sunday Night On NBC

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow (Credit: Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and David Eulitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the Super Bowl has arrived.

Tonight, the Rams and Bengals will battle it out in Super Bowl LVI for the Lombardi Trophy starting at 6:30 EST on NBC, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

The biggest question is who will end the night with a championship, and I’m all in on the Rams taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

While Joe Burrow is a gamer and a winner, I just don’t see him being able to do enough to make up for all the mismatches on the field.

 

The Rams have a much better defense, have superior skill position players and Matthew Stafford has been balling out on a different level in the playoffs.

When you look at the matchup on paper, the Rams should win, and that’s what I expect to happen. Now, am I super biased as a fan of the Lions?

Of course. I want to see Stafford to win a ring after all his brutal years in Detroit.

No matter what happens tonight, I’m pumped up and ready for the conclusion to an epic season of action. The beer is cold, I have plenty of food ready to go and I have no doubt we’re in for a fun time.

 

Make sure to catch all the action at 6:30 EST on NBC. We’re in for one hell of a fun night.