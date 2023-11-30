Doctors Clear Bronny James For ‘Full Return’ After He Suffered Cardiac Arrest: REPORT

Shoutout to Bronny! Welcome back!

Doctors cleared Bronny James, NBA superstar LeBron James’s 18-year-old son, to make a full comeback to basketball after he suffered a cardiac arrest back in July. Bronny was cleared Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Bronny will go back to practicing with USC, and then shortly after, he will start playing in games, according to a Thursday afternoon statement from a James family spokesperson obtained by the New York Post. (RELATED: Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Announces Divorce From Wife After 7 Years)

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball,” the statement read, per The Post. “Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week and return to games soon after.”

Breaking: Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball, a James family spokesperson announced. He will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week and return to games soon after. pic.twitter.com/ot1hbVsoc2 — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2023

This is some fantastic news.

I’ve been looking forward to seeing Bronny James play in a USC uniform ever since he announced his decision, and I can’t wait to make some money off this guy in the sports betting realm. You know he’s gonna rack up the profits.

But seriously, it’s nice to have you back, Bronny, after that wild cardiac arrest scare.

Now let’s see what you can do for the Trojans as you get closer to the NBA.