LeBron Speaks Out For First Time Since Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest

Speaking out for the first time since his son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout Monday at USC’s Galen Center, LeBron James gave thanks to the “countless people” who offered his family love and prayers after the tragic news.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James tweeted Thursday. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James is out of the ICU and in stable condition, according to a statement from a James family spokesperson that was obtained by several news outlets Tuesday.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” reads the statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”