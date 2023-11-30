Deion Sanders Wins Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson Of The Year … But Why?

I love Deion Sanders, but what a horrible decision by the now-fallen Sports Illustrated.
Yes, Coach Prime re-energized an entire fanbase. Yes, he’s turning around the Colorado Buffaloes’ football program and I still believe he will turn them into a force one day. Yes, he’s bringing in a lot of money to Boulder, Colorado, and pumping up their economy. But the Buffs are still 4-8 and have lost six straight games. Not good. To be quite frank, they’ve been trash.
So why on earth is this man getting Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year? (RELATED: Sean Lewis Expected To Flee Deion Sanders’ Colorado For San Diego State Head Coaching Gig After Just One Season)
Yeah, there’s been a little progression of the program, but I think Prime is getting this award more for the sports entertainment factor — he sold out games, had celebrities showing up, garnered press and social media hype — all that stuff.
“Sportsperson of the Year” to me is somebody who wins, and Deion’s not winning right now. I feel like we should have saved his “Sportsperson of the Year” for when he has a championship ring on his finger.
I’m sorry, but giving it to somebody whose 4-8 right now just feels cheap, like a participation award. Soft.
Y’all know how much I love Deion Sanders, so this blog is actually against Sports Illustrated more than anything. But their decision does make sense when you think about it … This is the same company who’s been fallen for years now and just got busted for allegedly using AI writers with bios to do their articles. So maybe this was AI generated too? Fallen behavior from a fallen company?
Either way, what a doozy.