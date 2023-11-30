Deion Sanders Wins Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson Of The Year … But Why?

I love Deion Sanders, but what a horrible decision by the now-fallen Sports Illustrated.

Yes, Coach Prime re-energized an entire fanbase. Yes, he’s turning around the Colorado Buffaloes’ football program and I still believe he will turn them into a force one day. Yes, he’s bringing in a lot of money to Boulder, Colorado, and pumping up their economy. But the Buffs are still 4-8 and have lost six straight games. Not good. To be quite frank, they’ve been trash.

So why on earth is this man getting Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year? (RELATED: Sean Lewis Expected To Flee Deion Sanders’ Colorado For San Diego State Head Coaching Gig After Just One Season)

Yeah, there’s been a little progression of the program, but I think Prime is getting this award more for the sports entertainment factor — he sold out games, had celebrities showing up, garnered press and social media hype — all that stuff.

“Sportsperson of the Year” to me is somebody who wins, and Deion’s not winning right now. I feel like we should have saved his “Sportsperson of the Year” for when he has a championship ring on his finger.

I’m sorry, but giving it to somebody whose 4-8 right now just feels cheap, like a participation award. Soft.

Coach Prime is here, and he’s just getting started Deion Sanders is SI’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year! https://t.co/Xebtm9bmNZ pic.twitter.com/Sdt500V93u — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 30, 2023