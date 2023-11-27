Deion Sanders And Colorado Lose Yet Another Top Recruit In True ‘When It Rains, It Pours’ Fashion

Colorado is truly going through a “when it rains, it pours” scenario.

And their latest case is losing a top recruit who was previously committed to the Buffaloes. The No. 3-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2025 Antwann Hill Jr. made his decision to decommit from the program Sunday. Hill is listed as an ESPN Junior 300 QB.

Hill made his commitment to Colorado back in October, which at the time was a gargantuan victory for Deion Sanders & Co. Originally, Hill said that his plans were to reclassify into 2024 rather than be in 2025, wanting to enroll early at the university. However, things switched up after talking with his family. Deciding to stay in the 2025 class, Hill has now reopened his recruiting process.

“Colorado is still a top priority for me,” Hill told ESPN. “I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day. I’m going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision.”

Damn, man. I truly hate this for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes, but you can’t blame the recruit for wanting to reevaluate things. I mean, hell, it’s hard to look at Colorado’s 4-8 (1-8) record and see a lot of swag in the picture.

I still see Deion Sanders eventually turning the Buffs into a winning program, but at this rate, it’s gonna be much harder and the time slip might have to be extended on Prime getting them there. (RELATED: Mississippi State Hires ‘Mastermind’ Jeff Lebby As Next Head Coach)

Rough times for the program right now.