Deion Sanders Makes It Very Clear Where He Stands On A Potential Coaching Career In The NFL

Don’t plan on seeing Deion Sanders in the NFL…

The Colorado head coach and his Buffaloes were absolutely blazing to start the season, tallying a 3-0 start that sent the football world into a frenzy … so much so, that it had many speculating about the possibility of Coach Prime being in the National Football League one day.

Since the flamin’ kick off to the season, however, the Buffs have dropped off on a massive scale going 1-5 in their last six games. Despite the struggles though, the chatter still remains about Deion potentially heading to the NFL in the future, but Prime made it very clear on a recent edition of “The Dan Patrick Show” that you will never see him coaching in the pros one day. (RELATED: Michigan Has One Of The Last People They Want (O.J. Simpson) Hilariously Backing Them Amid Sign-Stealing Allegations)

“No, no, not whatsoever. I don’t think I’m built for the NFL. I don’t think…because I’m too…I appreciate the game so much, and I respect the game so much and what the game has consistently done for me for a multitude of years, that when I see a guy getting paid millions and millions of dollars and he has no respect for the game and does not want to excel and exceed expectations of the game, I’m going to have a true problem,” Sanders told Patrick.

“So, I’m the kind of coach who would go out there with 53 and come back from halftime with about 32.”

WATCH:

Deion Sanders says being an NFL Head Coach is not for him… Would that be different if it were a package deal with Shedeur and Shilo though? pic.twitter.com/vpGNvpsmPL — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 7, 2023

