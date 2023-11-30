‘Put My Foot In Some Jello’: Khloe Kardashian Toys With The Idea Of Monetizing On OnlyFans

Khloé Kardashian teased a future as an OnlyFans toe model in the season finale of season 4 of “The Kardashians.”

The reality television star spoke out during a confessional taping, after being prompted to talk about her future after the show. ” I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet. I feel like it would be really lucrative,” she said. in the soon-to-be released episode. Kardashian went on to describe all the things she would be willing to do on OnlyFans if the price was right, according to People.

Kardashian made it clear to fans that she won’t suffer when “The Kardashians” stops taping. She confidently stared right into the camera and teased the possibility of a career on OnlyFans, the subscription-based website that boasts adult content.

Shameless and confident, Kardashian described what her ideas were for her potential future on the OnlyFans platform.

“You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it!” she said with a smile.

That wasn’t all she was prepared to do. Kardashian continued to toy with the endless possibilities that she could pursue.

“Put on pantyhose — do people still wear that? — slowly, sure! Take off a sock, woo hoo! Put my foot in some Jello, I don’t know,” she said.

The reality television star continued to tease her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“Ooh mud, sand between my toes…” she said.

Never losing sight of the fact that her possible future as an OnlyFans model relied on paying customers, Kardashian pulled back the reigns. (RELATED: OnlyFans Model Danii Banks Kicked Out Of NFL Game For Flashing Her Boobs)

“I can keep going but I think you get the drift of my account,” she said, according to People.

“Swipe up for my OnlyFans link,” she shouted out to fans – and with that, “The Kardashians” season finale came to an end.