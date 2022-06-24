Kim Kardashian Expands The Crotch Area Of Her Shapewear To Accommodate Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian widened her SKIMS shapewear line to include expanded crotch space at the request of Khloe Kardashian, who admitted to needing it.

Kim adjusted the crotch space on numerous bodysuits in her SKIMS line by enlarging the area after Khloe asked for more room down there. The request has resulted in the complete restyling of the brand, according to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story posted Thursday. “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on her social media page. “I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you,” Kim said, according to the New York Post.

“We’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU,” says Kim — after Khloe shared THIS on their show (via @toofab)https://t.co/p6dUZGMhq2 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2022

Kim took her sister’s conversational request seriously and gathered her team to ensure the crotch area expansion was executed throughout the brand’s various bodysuit pieces. Taking it one step further, Kardashian went on to create a new hashtag to officially commemorate this moment, writing #TheKhloeKut in her caption.

“We’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time,” Kim said, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Sends Barbie Vibes In Her Hot Pink Number)

Constructive feedback! Kim Kardashian revealed a change to the Skims bodysuit design after Khloe Kardashian voiced her concerns.https://t.co/rTbFuw3yHQ — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) June 24, 2022

This alteration to the original SKIMS design was sparked by conversation on Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” during which time Khloe complained about the garment and used some colorful words to describe how it fit her body in the lower region.

“The vagina needs a little more fabric, just a little wider, and for all you little b—-es, why does it matter?” Khloe said, according to the New York Post.