Nicholls State Football Team Gets Abandoned At Airport By NCAA

Man, the NCAA is complete trash sometimes, and here’s another example.

A college football program in Louisiana is absolutely hammering the NCAA after outright terrible travel accommodations resulted in the team being stranded at a tiny Illinois airport.

For over 20 hours, the Nicholls State football team was abandoned at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, according to WWL-TV. Around 150 players and staff members were stranded in a tight space. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Listed As ‘Big Wildcard’ Candidate For Indiana Hoosiers Football Gig: REPORT)

Over the weekend, Nicholls State competed in the FCS playoffs against Southern Illinois. The Colonels were thrashed in a 35-0 blowout defeat Saturday to Southern, which was then made worse by this whole airport episode.

The athletic director and school president of Nicholls State claim that the NCAA mishandled their accommodations in getting them back to Thibodaux, with their flight being delayed until the next day at 4:30 p.m., according to NOLA.com.

I want to give a big Thanks to Midwest Aviation and Shawn for the hospitality they showed us in these 24 hours! Always so accommodating and kind!!! Appreciate you staying with us all night. pic.twitter.com/obEHipVrcp — Jonathan ‘JT’ Terrell (@JET2Terrell) November 27, 2023

Coming back to Thibodaux never felt so good pic.twitter.com/RGL3PbfI0Y — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) November 27, 2023

Talk about an embarrassment for the NCAA.

I don’t even understand how something like this happens. I mean, damn, not only did the team get stranded at an airport, but they needed another football team to provide them with food and water. This should not be happening whatsoever.

How disgraceful, NCAA.