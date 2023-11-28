Utah State QB Levi Williams Decides To Leave College Football To Become A Navy SEAL Following Epic Game: REPORT

Somebody give this guy a medal! Admirable!

Levi Williams, the quarterback of Utah State, has decided to leave the sport of college football to run the beaches as a Navy SEAL, KSL Sports reported.

Playing in his first start of the season Saturday against New Mexico, Williams marched the Aggies to a 44-41 victory. Throwing for a whopping five touchdowns, Williams led Utah State to being bowl eligible, a massive get for smaller football teams. (RELATED: Nicholls State Football Team Gets Abandoned At Airport By NCAA)

But despite his success, my man has zero interest in playing college football for another season. Rather, he’s walking away from the gridiron to become a Navy SEAL, according to KSL Sports.

“I love football and it’s so great. But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end,” Williams told KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty when talking about his move. “I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football with the freedom to do that. I think this is the best country in the world. So I’d like to keep it that way and protect it as long as I can.”

Levi Williams is scheduled to start the selection process in February.

