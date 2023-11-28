Editorial

Grambling State, Hue Jackson Parting Ways After Only Two Seasons Following Disastrous Tenure: REPORT

Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns stands on the field before their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
A disastrous tenure … is over.

Grambling State University and head coach of the football program, Hue Jackson, are parting ways after only two seasons, according to 247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello. This season, the Tigers racked up a losing 5-6 record, giving Jackson a complete tally of 8-14 (6-10 SWAC) to end the bad show. It was reportedly a mutual decision. (RELATED: Utah State QB Levi Williams Decides To Leave College Football To Become A Navy SEAL Following Epic Game: REPORT)

Jackson was hit with some serious backlash in the 2022 offseason after he hired former Baylor head coach Art Briles as his offensive coordinator. Since the Bears canned Biles in 2016, he hasn’t coached. An investigation was launched into Biles for allegedly mishandling sexual assault and violence allegations at the school. Just four days after Briles was hired, he resigned from his post, never coaching a game for Grambling State.

I do appreciate the swag of Hue Jackson and what he tried to bring to Grambling State, but just like Deion Sanders at Colorado, it isn’t translating to wins, which is extraordinarily disappointing to me as a fan of both drip and victories.

I mean, come on. Just imagine how epic this would be if they were putting up nothing but W’s on the schedule:

It almost feels like my sports bets Monday night — a lot of swag, but a lot of L’s:

Rough, just rough.