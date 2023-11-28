Grambling State, Hue Jackson Parting Ways After Only Two Seasons Following Disastrous Tenure: REPORT

A disastrous tenure … is over.

Grambling State University and head coach of the football program, Hue Jackson, are parting ways after only two seasons, according to 247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello. This season, the Tigers racked up a losing 5-6 record, giving Jackson a complete tally of 8-14 (6-10 SWAC) to end the bad show. It was reportedly a mutual decision. (RELATED: Utah State QB Levi Williams Decides To Leave College Football To Become A Navy SEAL Following Epic Game: REPORT)

Jackson was hit with some serious backlash in the 2022 offseason after he hired former Baylor head coach Art Briles as his offensive coordinator. Since the Bears canned Biles in 2016, he hasn’t coached. An investigation was launched into Biles for allegedly mishandling sexual assault and violence allegations at the school. Just four days after Briles was hired, he resigned from his post, never coaching a game for Grambling State.

Grambling State is parting ways with Head Coach Hue Jackson after 2 seasons

