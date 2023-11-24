Morgan Wallen’s Empire Expands In Potential Seven-Figure Deal

Morgan Wallen announced in November he signed a multi-year collaboration with a fashion company.

Wallen is teaming up with underwear brand Ethika to bring a new signature line of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, he told Radar Online.

“I’ve always admired Ethika’s product and marketing,” Wallen told the outlet. “Those two have gone hand in hand for so many years to create a brand I respect so much and I’m proud to be the first country artist signed by Ethika.”

The country superstar will apparently get a cut of every single item sold from the collaboration and is expected to end up with seven figures once the deal officially launches, sources told Radar Online.

Morgan Wallen Makes Huge Announcement With Hilarious Help From Two NFL Superstars | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/hEr8tVLqZh — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) September 26, 2023

“Our brand has been built on sports and hip-hop music,” Ethika’s Vice President of Marketing Danny Evans noted, per Radar Online. “Morgan is the perfect fit for our first country music artist. He has transcended the genre with multiple crossover records and there is no box on his fan base. It has been a unique and fun experience working with Morgan on these new designs and we couldn’t be more hyped to release them.” (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Stops Show To Help Fan In Major Crisis)

Ethika is just the latest brand to help Wallen expand his empire in 2023. He also teamed up with Ryl Tea, an iced tea brand he claims tastes just like his Mamaw’s. The product sold out within hours of Wallen posting about it on his social media.

You’ll likely be able to get yourself a can of Ryl Tea at Wallen’s other big venture, a bar in Nashville near the Ryman Auditorium and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. And you might even be able to find the superstar there himself!