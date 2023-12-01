‘Completely Unwarranted’: Dem Rep Says Pro-Ceasefire Activists Vandalized Home

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith of Washington said his home was vandalized Thursday night by pro Israel-Gaza ceasefire activists.

Smith did not detail how his home was vandalized in a statement. The vandalism came on the day Israel resumed military operations against Hamas after efforts to extend a truce cease-fire with the radical Islamic terrorist group during which multiple groups of hostages were released failed. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down On Debunked Hospital Bombing Claim, Says She Can’t ‘Uncritically Accept’ Israel’s ‘Denials’)

“Last night, my house was vandalized by people advocating for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza,” Smith said in the statement. “This attack is sadly reflective of the coarsening of the political discourse in our country, and is completely unwarranted, unnecessary, and harmful to our political system.”

Last night, my home was vandalized by people advocating for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. Here’s my full statement:https://t.co/ljpMZatbi8 pic.twitter.com/Li0W4QajZp — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) December 1, 2023

“Throughout the course of my career, my staff and I have continually met with groups from all parts of the political spectrum, including Pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists, and I remain open to meeting with these groups and discussing our differences and where we can come together in a productive and peaceful way,” Smith continued. “We must engage with politics in this way and reject the rise in political violence that we have witnessed over the past several years.”

Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace took over the lower rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building Oct. 18, shouting “Not another nickel. Not another dime. No more money for Israel’s crimes.” Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and other left-wing members of the House of Representatives known as “The Squad” released statements calling for a ceasefire almost immediately after Israel began its response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on multiple locations bordering the Gaza Strip.

“The extremism on both the left and right side of our political spectrum is a threat to a healthy, functioning democracy and has been condoned for far too long,” Smith said. “The simple truth is that extremism on both sides is degrading to our political system and must be rooted out for our democracy to be able to persist.”

